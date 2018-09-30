Mikolas earns 18th win but Cards eliminated

Miles Mikolas fired eight innings of one-run ball to lead the Cardinals past the Cubs 2-1 at Wrigley Field. Mikolas wraps up his season at 18-and-4 and Carlos Martinez locked down the save.

Matt Carpenter singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and scored the other St. Louis run in the fourth.

Despite the victory the Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention with the Dodgers win in San Francisco.

Cole Hamels surrendered two runs over seven frames to drop his third-straight decision. Chicago is tied with the Brewers in the NL Central heading into the final day of the season.