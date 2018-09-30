Cardinals unable to play the spoiler in Chicago

Anthony Rizzo had four hits and scored three times in a 10-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago set up a tiebreaker game for the NL Central title Monday at noon against Milwaukee. The loser plays again Tuesday night, hosting the runner-up in the NL West in the wild-card game.

Jack Flaherty (8-9) cruised into the third inning with a 2-0 lead and retired the first two batters, but the next six hitters reached, producing four runs. Rizzo hit a tiebreaking double to give him 100 RBIs. Jason Heyward added an RBI single. Allen Webster (1-0), the first of eight Chicago relievers after Mike Montgomery was pulled in the third, got two outs for the win.

Mike Shildt led the Cardinals to a 41-28 record, but only 15-16 after the club took the interim tag away. During the final 31 games, the Cardinals suffered two, four-game losing streaks. The latest involved getting swept by the Brewers earlier this week at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals dropped the series opener on Friday in Chicago.

This is the third straight year the Cardinals have missed the playoffs.