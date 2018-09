MLB releases tie-breaker schedules

Major League Baseball today announced the scheduling of Monday’s potential Tiebreaker Games on ESPN:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

If One Game, 4:09 p.m. (ET)/3:09 p.m. (CT)/1:09 p.m. (PT):

 Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs for National League Central Title or

 Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers for National League West Title or

 Colorado Rockies/Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals for Second NL Wild Card If

Two Games:

 1:05 p.m. (ET)/12:05 p.m. (CT)

 4:09 p.m. (ET)/1:09 p.m. (PT)

 4:09 p.m. (ET)/3:09 p.m. (CT)

Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs for National League Central Title

Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers for National League West Title

or

Colorado Rockies/Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals for Second NL Wild Card

If a Tuesday Tiebreaker Game becomes necessary, then plans will be announced as soon as possible.