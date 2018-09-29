Missouri High School football roundup from Friday 9/28

Adrian 7, Archie 0
Affton 17, Normandy 0
Albany 66, Braymer 18
Appleton City 20, Rich Hill 18
Ava 29, Houston 0
Battle 37, Hickman 20
Bayless 35, Confluence Prep Academy 15
Bishop DuBourg 38, Duchesne 22
Blair Oaks 69, Hallsville 21
Blue Springs 35, Raymore-Peculiar 21
Blue Springs South 30, William Chrisman 7
Boonville 42, Versailles 14
Brookfield 54, Highland 21
Buffalo 34, Cole Camp 14
Camdenton 34, Lebanon 28
Cardinal Ritter 41, St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 19
Carl Junction 21, Nixa 7
Carrollton 22, Richmond 16
Carthage 42, Branson 7
Caruthersville 30, Dexter 12
Cassville 37, McDonald County 6
Center 42, Clinton 7
Charleston 20, Sikeston 7
Clark County 22, Macon 18
Crest Ridge 21, St. Paul Lutheran 14
DeKalb 42, North Nodaway 40
DeSmet 34, Chaminade 16
DeSoto 51, Fredericktown 41
Diamond 20, Liberal 6
East Buchanan 34, Mid-Buchanan 28, OT
East Prairie 44, Chaffee 0
El Dorado Springs 49, Stockton 0
Eldon 46, California 35
Eureka 27, Lindbergh 3
Fair Grove 17, Strafford 14
Fayette 40, Paris 8
Festus 41, Windsor (Imperial) 6
Fox 21, Marquette 17
Francis Howell Central 34, Francis Howell North 6
Francis Howell 34, Ft. Zumwalt West 14
Free State (Kan.) 51, Smith-Cotton 0
Ft. Zumwalt East 29, Ft. Zumwalt South 22
Ft. Zumwalt North 44, Washington 6
Gallatin 23, South Harrison 22
Glendale 38, Kickapoo 7
Grandview 21, Oak Park 6
Greenfield 62, Pleasant Hope 24
Hannibal 47, Fulton 0
Hayti 70, Malden 0
Herculaneum 26, Grandview (Hillsboro) 20
Hillcrest 61, Central (Springfield) 0
Jackson 49, Farmington 0
Joplin 20, Neosho 6
Kearney 56, Belton 21
Kelly 28, Doniphan 0
Kennett 43, Central (New Madrid County) 34
King City 66, Rock Port 20
Kirkwood 58, Ritenour 21
Knox County 52, Salisbury 22
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 56, Chillicothe 6
Lafayette (Wildwood) 19, Parkway South 8
Lafayette County 31, Holden 27
Lamar 65, East Newton 0
Lathrop 21, Lawson 7
Lee’s Summit 15, Central (St. Joseph) 6
Lee’s Summit North 35, Lee’s Summit West 14
Lexington 52, Knob Noster 36
Liberty (Mountain View) 28, Mountain Grove 6
Liberty 26, Park Hill South 6
Lift for Life Academy 48, Vashon 0
Lincoln 42, Tipton 12
Lincoln College Prep 34, East (Kansas City) 16
Lockwood 41, Ash Grove 12
Lone Jack 43, Slater 36
Marceline 55, Schuyler County 16
Marshfield 28, Nevada 0
Maryville 58, Benton 8
Maysville 24, Polo 18
Mehlville 42, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 14
Mexico 35, Centralia 14
Midway 35, Jasper 14
Milan 43, Trenton 22
Miller 27, Sarcoxie 14
Moberly 37, Marshall 13
Monroe City 42, South Shelby 22
Montgomery County 28, Wright City 8
Mound City 62, Tarkio 12
Mt. Vernon 30, Logan-Rogersville 0
North Callaway 42, Bowling Green 6
North County 34, Hillsboro 12
North Kansas City 40, Truman 0
North Platte 18, West Platte 14
North Shelby 40, Chilhowee 0
Odessa 34, Excelsior Springs 16
Orrick 60, Kansas City East Christian (Kan.) 0
Pacific 28, Owensville 21
Palmyra 32, Kirksville 28
Park Hill 23, Fort Osage 7
Parkway Central 36, Webster Groves 2
Parkway West 24, Clayton 10
Pattonsburg 60, Norborne 8
Pattonville 48, Rockwood Summit 14
Pembroke Hill 49, Forsyth 0
Penney 42, Plattsburg 6
Pierce City 26, Marionville 0
Platte County 28, Smithville 21
Pleasant Hill 50, Oak Grove 14
Pleasanton (Kan.) 38, Osceola 22
Poplar Bluff 19, Central (Cape Girardeau) 6
Potosi 7, Central (Park Hills) 6
Princeton 42, Putnam County 14
Raytown 44, Grain Valley 29
Reeds Spring 47, Hollister 27
Republic 27, Ozark 6
Rock Bridge 42, Jefferson City 21
Rockhurst 14, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 13
Rolla 34, Waynesville 28
Ruskin 24, Raytown South 19
Salem 38, Willow Springs 7
Savannah 77, Cameron 20
Scotland County 38, Westran 21
Scott City 42, Portageville 19
Seckman 49, Oakville 22
Seneca 49, Monett 28
Skyline 28, Lighthouse Christian 20
Soldan International 26, Sumner 22
South Callaway 42, Clopton 20
South Holt 58, Stewartsville 8
Southeast 58, Central Academy 6
Southern Boone County 40, Osage 7
Southwest (Livingston County) 52, South Nodaway 6
Springfield Catholic 42, Aurora 7
St. Charles 35, Winfield 34
St. Charles West 56, Orchard Farm 20
St. Clair 42, St. James 0
St. Francis Borgia 30, St. Dominic 0
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 41, Drexel 0
St. Pius X (Festus) 58, Cuba 22
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 51, Bishop Le Blond 26
St. Vincent 49, Crystal City 12
Staley 22, Liberty North 10
Stanberry 44, North Andrew 36
Ste. Genevieve 27, Perryville 7
Sullivan 10, Hermann 7
Sumner Academy (Kan.) 51, Northeast (Kansas City) 22
Sweet Springs 28, Santa Fe 20
Thayer 34, Cabool 7
Timberland 36, Liberty (Wentzville) 0
Trinity Catholic 75, Lutheran St. Charles 15
Troy Buchanan 61, Holt 35
Union 21, Bolivar 13
Valle Catholic 20, Jefferson (Festus) 0
Van Horn 47, Winnetonka 20
Van-Far 28, Mark Twain 21
Vianney 34, St. Louis University 18
Warrensburg 49, Harrisonville 0
Warsaw 54, Butler 14
Webb City 41, Willard 0
Wellington-Napoleon 44, Concordia 12
West Plains 49, Parkview 14
Westminster Christian Academy 30, Lutheran South 22
Windsor 63, Sherwood 8
Worth County 52, St. Joseph Christian 0
Missouri High School football roundup from Friday 9/28
Adrian 7, Archie 0