Adalberto Mondesi homered, swiped two bases and scored both runs to lead the Royals to a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the Indians in Kansas City.

Mondesi walked with two outs in the 10th, stole second and third and came home on Salvador Perez’s single.

Jason Hammel stranded two runners in scoring position in the 10th to pick up the win.

KC has won four in-a-row.

Jose Ramirez’s first-inning sac-fly scored Cleveland’s lone run.