Top Stories: Police in mid-Missouri’s Columbia are looking for a suspect after a shooting just before 3 this morning. KMIZ reports two people were admitted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. And the U.S. Defense Department awarded Boeing a $9.2 billion contract yesterday to build a new Air Force training jet in St. Louis. The contract should secure the future of Boeing’s St. Louis (operations and the 14,000 regional jobs they support) for more than a decade.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google