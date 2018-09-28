Frontier to begin service from St. Louis to popular Florida destination this fall (AUDIO)

Frontier Airlines has announced that they’ll be starting new non-stop service between St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) and West Palm Beach this fall.

Lambert spokesman Jeff Lea says southeast Florida, along the Atlantic Ocean coast, is a popular destination during the winter and spring months.

“Starting November 15th Frontier will begin two days a week operating 150-seat Airbus A319, and then in February when spring is just around the corner they’re going to bump it up to three weekly flights,” Lea says.

The St. Louis Cardinals hold their spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, which is just 15 miles north of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI).

Lea notes Denver-based Frontier currently flies from St. Louis to five other markets: Cancun, Denver, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Orlando.

“And I think they’re really focusing on you know maybe the leisure market, those non-business travel segments, and really determining where the hot spots that they can, you know, fill the need,” says Lea.

Lea says the flight to Cancun is a daily flight, adding that Frontier has “heavy loads to Cancun on a daily basis.”

Meantime, St. Louis Lambert International has recorded 36 straight months of passenger growth, according to Lea. He tells Missourinet that 2018 has been a strong year.

“Our August report came out, we are trending had about a seven percent growth in our total passenger activity for August,” Lea says. “And for the year, for the calendar year going the first eight months or so, we are tracking at six percent growth.”

June marked the end of St. Louis’ fiscal year, and Lea notes Lambert saw an increase of about 774,000 passengers over fiscal year 2017.

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines will launch service at Lambert on Wednesday, with flights to Fort Myers, Florida.

Lea says Sun Country will also begin flying from St. Louis to Tampa in November.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and St. Louis Lambert International Airport spokesman Jeff Lea, which was recorded on September 27, 2018:

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet