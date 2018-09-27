Young southwest Missouri girl walking to school bus gets killed by semi

An 8-year-old southwest Missouri girl walking to her school bus this morning has died from getting hit by a semi. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff tells Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin he cannot yet confirm that they have caught the semi driver who left the scene of the crash.

While the sun was down, the girl was crossing a major road around 7 a.m. this morning to get on her bus outside of the Joplin City limits.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Story courtesy of Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin