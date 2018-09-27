Southeast Missouri gets its first autism center

An autism center has opened in Cape Girardeau. Autism Support Now Director Leanne Hopper says this is the first autism clinic in southeast Missouri.

“We’re here and ready to expand and work with families in this area,” she says. “I’ve worked in this area for around 16 years as a behavioral analyst, and I’ve seen the need and just want to meet it.”

The location serves children ages two to 18 to work on their social, communication and adaptive skills.

The clinic accepts private insurance and Medicaid. Hopper said staff can work with families to acquire grants to cover therapy costs.

Courtesy of Cape Girardeau television station KFVS