Royals’ Filmyer does it all to help his cause over the Reds

Heath Filmyer struck out a career-high nine while pitching into the eighth inning in the Royals’ 6-1 victory over the Reds in Cincinnati. Alex Gordon homered and drove in two runs. Whit Merrifield swiped two bases to bring his league-leading total to 41 as the Royals wrapped up their road season with a 26-and-55 record.

Filmyer also drove in a run, when Ned Yost was considering to pull him for a pinch hitter.

>>Royals Open Final Homestand Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals will open their final homestand tonight with four games against the AL Central champion Indians. Glenn Sparkman will start for Kansas City as he is searching for his first big league victory. Josh Tomlin will be the Cleveland probable.

>>Royals Name Minor League Award Winners

(Undated) — The Kansas City Royals have named first baseman Frank Schwindel and left-hander Richard Lovelady as the Omaha player and pitcher of the year. Schwindel hit a career-high 24 home runs. Lovelady went 3-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 46 relief appearances. Other Royals minor league award winners include Northwest Arkansas infielder Jecksson Flores, Wilmington infielder D.J. Burt, and Idaho Falls left-hander J.C. Cloney.