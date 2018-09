Top Stories: A school district employee in eastern Missouri’s St. Charles County has been accused of repeated sexual contact with a 16-year-old. 24-year-old Devyn T. Rhodes is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a student. And Cass County Deputies in western Missouri report that a body has been found in the rural town of Cleveland. The victim, who has not been identified, was in an area where missing 54-year-old Dalen Miller was last seen in August.

