Galloway forwards report about missing money in rural Missouri town to FBI

Missouri’s state auditor says thousands of dollars are missing in the mid-Missouri town of Glasgow.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D) says Glasgow city funds were also used to pay a personal credit card.

Galloway announced the missing money on Thursday morning, saying the suspicious activity took place under the supervision of the former city administrator, who was responsible for many of the town’s accounting functions.

“There should be no tolerance for public officials who abuse their position for their personal gain,” Galloway says in a news release. “In this case, these issues came to light because a whistleblower came forward to report wrongdoing. The tip resulted in the discovery of missing funds and improper use of city resources.”

She says the audit report found missing cash totaling more than $4,000, and that about $3,200 went missing from bulk water sales.

Galloway also says the audit alleges that the former city administrator directed Glasgow city staff to pay his personal credit card bills, and that about $2,700 has yet to be repaid.

The auditor says she’s provided her report to local, state and federal law enforcement officials.

Galloway’s spokeswoman, Steph Deidrick, tells Missourinet the auditor’s office has been working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Deidrick also confirms the report has been forwarded to the FBI.

The former city administrator was suspended by the Glasgow Board of Aldermen in October, and he then submitted his resignation, effective November 19.

The city formally requested an audit in December 2017.

Missourinet is not publishing the former city administrator’s name, since he hasn’t been arrested nor charged.

Galloway is urging city officials to provide better oversight of city funds.

The city has issued a new release, which notes the city has started to implement some of Galloway’s recommendations and will move forward with establishing new policies and procedures, as suggested by Galloway.

“The city of Glasgow wishes to extend its thanks to the State Auditor’s office, who has provided an invaluable service to the city. It is our hope that the results of this audit and the subsequent actions being taken by the city to amend its policies and procedure will restore the trust of the citizens of Glasgow, which has undoubtedly been broken by the events warranting the audit,” the news release reads, in part.

Glasgow, which has about 1,103 residents, is located about 35 miles north of Columbia.

