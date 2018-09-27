Cardinals chasing down the Dodgers and Rockies for the final wild card

Travis Shaw had a pair of RBI singles as the Brewers topped the Cardinals 2-1 at Busch Stadium. Chasen Shreve took the loss as Milwaukee swept the three-game series and secured a spot in the postseason. The Cards now trail the Dodgers by one game for the second NL wild-card spot with three games remaining.

>>Rockies Roll Past Phillies, Re-Take NL West Lead

German Marquez struck out 11 through seven scoreless innings as the Rockies clobbered the Phillies 14-0 at Coors Field. David Dahl, Trevor Story and Ian Desmond homered in a seven-run fifth inning. Drew Butera also went deep for the Rockies, who have a half-game lead on the Dodgers for the NL West lead. The Rockies finish up their four-game series with the Phillies this afternoon. Colorado has won six straight.

>>Dodgers Fall To D’backs

Ross Stripling didn’t make it out of the second inning as the Dodgers lost to the Diamondbacks 7-2 at Chase Field. Stripling gave up three runs on five hits to fall to 8-and-6. Los Angeles dropped two-of-three to Arizona to put them a half game behind the Rockies for first in the NL West. The Dodgers have today off before beginning their final series of the regular season. Los Angeles opens a three-game set against the Giants at AT&T Park.

>>Cards At Cubs Tomorrow

The Cardinals are off today as they make their way to the Windy City. They close out the regular season with three games against the Cubs starting tomorrow afternoon at Wrigley Field. Adam Wainwright will oppose Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks. The Cardinals’ elimination number from playoff contention is down to three.

Even though Colorado leads the NL West, at least two things need to happen this weekend. The Cardinals obviously have to play well in Chicago and that means at least taking two-out-of-three, but then St. Louis needs help. The Rockies have four-game remaining and the Dodgers three. The Cardinals need some help with at least one of the NL West teams stumbling.

The Rockies finish at home with the Nationals who have won three straight. The Dodgers are on the road against the Giants.