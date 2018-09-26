St. Louis officer critically injures teen carrying gun

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition from being shot today by a St. Louis police officer. Chief John Hayden says gang intervention officers in the north St. Louis area responded to a confrontation involving a large group of people, including at least one person armed with a pistol.

“The suspect turned toward the officer still holding the pistol. The officer fired several times – striking the suspect,” says Hayden.

The teen did not fire his weapon.

No information was given about where the suspect was hit.

Law enforcement is checking to see if any area surveillance cameras caught footage of the incident.

Nearby fire personnel provided medical assistance to the person shot.

The 40-year-old officer has been on the force for about ten years.

