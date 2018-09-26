Former Blues player questioned by Finnish police in cocaine ring

Former St. Louis Blues hockey player Jori Lehtera, currently a member of the Philadelphia Flyers has reportedly been questioned by police in Finland regarding allegations he was involved in a cocaine ring. TSN.ca reports MTV.fi, a new service in Finland first reported the story.

Lehtera is one of 23 suspects in the investigation, which centers on two kilograms of cocaine circulating in Finland in January 2017. Lehtera, per MTV.fi, has denied involvement. According to the report, Lehtera’s summer cottage was raided by Finnish police. No charges have been filed against the 30-year old.

Lehtera spent three seasons with the St. Louis, before playing last season in Philadelphia.