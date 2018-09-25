SEMO president apologizes for drinking from a beer bong

The president of Southeast Missouri State University has apologized for drinking from a beer bong during a Redhawks home football game on September 15.

This video was posted on Twitter by @BarstoolSEMO

THATS MY PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/9wjvn0gnyH — Barstool SEMO (@BarstoolSemo) September 22, 2018

Dr. Carlos Vargas sent out a statement to students and colleagues:

“During my attendance at a tailgate party prior to the Southeast football game on Sept. 15, I was observed being offered and accepting to drink beer from a beer bong, a device normally associated with excessive or binge drinking, which is conduct I do not condone”

He was aware the image posted on social media “is not flattering, and certainly not expected from the president of Southeast Missouri State University.”