Website ranks Missouri among best states for teachers

A new study by personal finance website Wallethub ranks Missouri 15th on its list for best states for teachers. It also ranks the Show-Me State 3rd for lowest projected teacher turnover rate.

Wallethub’s study analyzes the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics, including teachers’ income growth potential, pupil-teacher ratio and teacher safety.

As for Missouri’s eight neighboring states, Illinois is the only one ranking higher than Missouri. It came in 4th and has the second-highest annual teacher salaries based on adjusted for cost of living.

Wallethub says teaching is among the lowest-paid professions that requires a bachelor’s degree and teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation. Meanwhile, the demands of student performance continue to grow. The ranking aims to help America’s educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about one-fifth of all U.S. public-school teachers leave their positions before the end of their first year. Nearly half last fewer than five years. Many teachers, especially novices, transfer to other schools or abandon the profession altogether “as the result of feeling overwhelmed, ineffective, and unsupported,” according to ASCD, a nonprofit focused on improving the education community.

