Son of popular Missouri restaurant founder accused of child sex crimes

The son of the founder of popular restaurant Lambert’s Café in southwest Missouri’s Ozark has been indicted on several sex crimes, including two counts of sex trafficking of a child. The Springfield News-Leader reports 50-year-old Benjamin Lambert, who was previously involved in running the restaurant known for throwing bread rolls, has been indicted on five charges by a grand jury.

Court documents say Lambert enticed two children to participate in a sex act for money and filmed sexual contact involving the two children. Prosecutors say Lambert also had a photo of one of the children posing nude in front of a mirror and used his home address in Ozark for prostitution purposes. The alleged sex crimes took place between April and August of 2015.

Last week, Lambert was arrested and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Lambert’s Cafe says Ben Lambert has not been active in managing the store in recent years. The business said it would cooperate with authorities and doesn’t condone the behavior Lambert is accused of.

Missourinet television partner station KOLR in Springfield contributed to this story