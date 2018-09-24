Hearnes Center flooding causes estimated $100,000 in damage

The Hearnes Center floor may need more than $100,000 worth of repairs after flooding. A water main broke outside the facility and damaged the arena floor early Saturday morning. Mizzou uses Hearnes Center for several of its programs. The next scheduled event at Hearnes Center is Oct. 5 when the Tiger volleyball team plays South Carolina.

A University spokesperson says it is too early to tell if that match will be affected by the damage. Hearnes Center became the full-time home of Mizzou volleyball upon the opening of Mizzou Arena in 2004.