Fast start keys Chiefs 3-0 start. Mahomes throws three more TD passes on record setting day

Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes improved to 4-0 as he threw for 314 yards with three touchdown passes in a 38-27 victory over the 49ers. Mahomes has led Kansas City to a 3-0 start and now has 13 touchdown passes without an interception. That is an NFL record for TD passes in the first three weeks of a season breaking the mark set by Peyton Manning who threw 12 to start the 2013 season.

Mahomes threw touchdown passes to Chris Conley, Demetrius Harris and Sammy Watkins as Kansas City scored on five-straight possessions including a pair of TD runs by Kareem Hunt, to jump out to a 35-7 halftime lead.

The Chiefs have not lost to the 49ers at home since since Dec. 26, 1982. Kansas City is back on in primetime next Monday when they face the Denver Broncos.