Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / High School football scoreboard from Friday 9/21

High School football scoreboard from Friday 9/21

By

Adrian 58 Rich Hill 12
Affton 37 Bayless 6
Albany 68 St. Joseph Christian 38
Archie 14 Liberal 0
Ava 39 Salem 0
Blair Oaks 49 Eldon 6
Blue Springs 38 Blue Springs South 14
Boonville 41 Osage 7
Buffalo 51 Warsaw 12
Camdenton 55 Hillcrest 16
Cardinal Ritter 49 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 14
Caruthersville 57 Portageville 19
Cassville 47 East Newton 0
Center 37 Bolivar 13
Central (Park Hills) 28 Ste. Genevieve 7
Centralia 18 Brookfield 6
Chaminade 49 Jefferson City 42 ot
Charleston 54 Kelly 7
Christian Brothers College 59 St. Louis University 14
Clark County 54 South Shelby 6
Clopton 50 Wright City 46
Cole Camp 42 Sherwood 0
Concordia 63 Santa Fe 40
Dexter 42 Doniphan 6
East Buchanan 70 Plattsburg 54
El Dorado Springs 32 Butler 0
Eureka 48 Parkway South 0
Excelsior Springs 57 Harrisonville 26
Fair Grove 42 Stockton 0
Farmington 24 Poplar Bluff 7
Festus 28 DeSoto 18
Fort Osage 21 Oak Park 14
Fox 28 Oakville 0
Francis Howell 56 Troy Buchanan 21
Ft. Zumwalt East 36 Timberland 22
Ft. Zumwalt North 49 Ft. Zumwalt South 14
Ft. Zumwalt West 49 Francis Howell North 0
Gallatin 48 Polo 6
Grain Valley 28 Winnetonka 6
Hannibal 58 Kirksville 14
Hayti 68 Central (New Madrid County) 14
Hillsboro 44 Windsor (Imperial) 18
Holden 28 Lexington 22
Holt 35 Francis Howell Central 20
Houston 7 Thayer 6
Jackson 60 Battle 33
Jasper 35 Appleton City 0
Jefferson (Festus) 63 Crystal City 0
Joplin 35 Branson 6
Kearney 34 Grandview 6
Kennett 40 North County 30
Knob Noster 42 Carrollton 0
Knox County 50 Harrisburg 0
Ladue Horton Watkins 63 Clayton 7
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 51 Bishop LeBlond 21
Lafayette (Wildwood) 36 Northwest (Cedar Hill) 0
Lafayette County 47 Richmond 16
Lamar 49 Seneca 27
Lathrop 68 West Platte 7
Lawson 49 North Platte 0
Lee’s Summit 28 Park Hill South 14
Lee’s Summit West 21 Staley 17
Liberty 39 Lee’s Summit North 35
Liberty (Mountain View) 28 Willow Springs 12
Liberty (Wentzville) 20 Washington 7
Liberty North 37 Central (St. Joseph) 0
Lift for Life Academy Charter 28 Brentwood 18
Lincoln 40 Sweet Springs 8
Lockwood 56 Pleasant Hope 14
Lone Jack 21 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 6
Lutheran North 49 Lutheran South 0
Lutheran St. Charles 47 St. Charles 14
Malden 42 East Prairie 32
Marceline 51 Paris 6
Marionville 40 Diamond 0
Marquette 17 Lindbergh 14
Marshall 41 Fulton 6
Marshfield 31 Hollister 26
Maryville 72 Cameron 12
McDonald County 42 Nevada 20
Mehlville 49 Seckman 7
Mexico 28 Clinton 12
Midway 38 Drexel 6
Milan 43 Putnam County 14
Miller 62 Ash Grove 21
Moberly 41 Macon 19
Monett 43 Logan-Rogersville 28
Monroe City 52 West Hancock (Ill.) 0
Montgomery County 34 Mark Twain 16
Mound City 46 North Nodaway 0
Mountain Grove 28 Cabool 6
Mt. Vernon 28 Aurora 0
Neosho 21 Nixa 6
Norborne 44 Braymer 32
North Andrew 62 Chilhowee 0
North Callaway 48 Van-Far 12
North Kansas City 63 Belton 42
North Shelby 42 South Nodaway 2
Odessa 49 Oak Grove 0
Orrick 60 Northwest (Hughesville) 44
Owensville 34 Hermann 29
Ozark 17 Carl Junction 10 ot
Palmyra 36 Highland 0
Park Hill 34 Raymore-Peculiar 14
Parkview 48 Glendale 47
Parkway North 13 Parkway Central 0
Pattonville 42 Kirkwood 32
Pembroke Hill 28 Lincoln College Prep 6
Penney 29 Mid-Buchanan 27 ot
Pierce City 53 Forsyth 0
Platte County 57 Raytown South 22
Pleasant Hill 42 Warrensburg 33
Potosi 21 Fredericktown 14
Princeton 28 Trenton 21
Principia 31 Missouri Military Academy 6
Raytown 56 Ruskin 6
Reeds Spring 14 Springfield Catholic 17
Republic 27 Willard 20
Rock Bridge 31 Hickman 0
Rockhurst 42 Blue Valley (Kan.) 7
Rockwood Summit 17 Parkway West 14
Rolla 41 Kickapoo 31
Roosevelt 63 Confluence Prep Academy Charter 0
Sarcoxie 42 Greenfield 20
Savannah 47 Benton 10
Schuyler County 34 Louisiana 18
Scotland County 47 Salisbury 20
Scott City 32 Chaffee 0
Sikeston 21 Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Skyline 30 Summit Christian Academy 28 (ot)
Smithville 34 Smith-Cotton 9
South Callaway 50 Bowling Green 6
South Harrison 32 Maysville 14
South Holt 82 DeKalb 36
Southern Boone 34 Hallsville 8
Southwest (Livingston County) 62 Stewartsville 14
St. Charles West 37 Warrenton 7
St. Francis Borgia 41 Helias Catholic 13
St. James 46 Cuba 12
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 34 St. Dominic 24
St. Pius X (Festus) 35 Herculaneum 0
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 25 Chillicothe 14
St. Vincent 12 Perryville 7
Stanberry 84 Pattonsburg 46
Strafford 45 Windsor 6
Sullivan 51 Pacific 27
Tarkio 44 Rock Port 28
Tipton 38 Slater 14
Trinity Catholic 71 Duchesne 0
Union 36 St. Clair 14
Valle Catholic 56 Grandview (Hillsboro) 6
Van Horn 70 Northeast (Kansas City) 6
Versailles 38 California 0
Vianney 17 DeSmet 14
Waynesville 57 Central (Springfield) 0
Webb City 21 Carthage 12
Wellington-Napoleon 22 Crest Ridge 14
West Plains 48 Lebanon 13
Westran 21 Fayette 16
William Chrisman 52 Truman 20
Winfield 44 Orchard Farm 42
Worth County 58 King City 28