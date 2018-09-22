High School football scoreboard from Friday 9/21

Adrian 58 Rich Hill 12
Affton 37 Bayless 6
Albany 68 St. Joseph Christian 38
Archie 14 Liberal 0
Ava 39 Salem 0
Blair Oaks 49 Eldon 6
Blue Springs 38 Blue Springs South 14
Boonville 41 Osage 7
Buffalo 51 Warsaw 12
Camdenton 55 Hillcrest 16
Cardinal Ritter 49 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 14
Caruthersville 57 Portageville 19
Cassville 47 East Newton 0
Center 37 Bolivar 13
Central (Park Hills) 28 Ste. Genevieve 7
Centralia 18 Brookfield 6
Chaminade 49 Jefferson City 42 ot
Charleston 54 Kelly 7
Christian Brothers College 59 St. Louis University 14
Clark County 54 South Shelby 6
Clopton 50 Wright City 46
Cole Camp 42 Sherwood 0
Concordia 63 Santa Fe 40
Dexter 42 Doniphan 6
East Buchanan 70 Plattsburg 54
El Dorado Springs 32 Butler 0
Eureka 48 Parkway South 0
Excelsior Springs 57 Harrisonville 26
Fair Grove 42 Stockton 0
Farmington 24 Poplar Bluff 7
Festus 28 DeSoto 18
Fort Osage 21 Oak Park 14
Fox 28 Oakville 0
Francis Howell 56 Troy Buchanan 21
Ft. Zumwalt East 36 Timberland 22
Ft. Zumwalt North 49 Ft. Zumwalt South 14
Ft. Zumwalt West 49 Francis Howell North 0
Gallatin 48 Polo 6
Grain Valley 28 Winnetonka 6
Hannibal 58 Kirksville 14
Hayti 68 Central (New Madrid County) 14
Hillsboro 44 Windsor (Imperial) 18
Holden 28 Lexington 22
Holt 35 Francis Howell Central 20
Houston 7 Thayer 6
Jackson 60 Battle 33
Jasper 35 Appleton City 0
Jefferson (Festus) 63 Crystal City 0
Joplin 35 Branson 6
Kearney 34 Grandview 6
Kennett 40 North County 30
Knob Noster 42 Carrollton 0
Knox County 50 Harrisburg 0
Ladue Horton Watkins 63 Clayton 7
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 51 Bishop LeBlond 21
Lafayette (Wildwood) 36 Northwest (Cedar Hill) 0
Lafayette County 47 Richmond 16
Lamar 49 Seneca 27
Lathrop 68 West Platte 7
Lawson 49 North Platte 0
Lee’s Summit 28 Park Hill South 14
Lee’s Summit West 21 Staley 17
Liberty 39 Lee’s Summit North 35
Liberty (Mountain View) 28 Willow Springs 12
Liberty (Wentzville) 20 Washington 7
Liberty North 37 Central (St. Joseph) 0
Lift for Life Academy Charter 28 Brentwood 18
Lincoln 40 Sweet Springs 8
Lockwood 56 Pleasant Hope 14
Lone Jack 21 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 6
Lutheran North 49 Lutheran South 0
Lutheran St. Charles 47 St. Charles 14
Malden 42 East Prairie 32
Marceline 51 Paris 6
Marionville 40 Diamond 0
Marquette 17 Lindbergh 14
Marshall 41 Fulton 6
Marshfield 31 Hollister 26
Maryville 72 Cameron 12
McDonald County 42 Nevada 20
Mehlville 49 Seckman 7
Mexico 28 Clinton 12
Midway 38 Drexel 6
Milan 43 Putnam County 14
Miller 62 Ash Grove 21
Moberly 41 Macon 19
Monett 43 Logan-Rogersville 28
Monroe City 52 West Hancock (Ill.) 0
Montgomery County 34 Mark Twain 16
Mound City 46 North Nodaway 0
Mountain Grove 28 Cabool 6
Mt. Vernon 28 Aurora 0
Neosho 21 Nixa 6
Norborne 44 Braymer 32
North Andrew 62 Chilhowee 0
North Callaway 48 Van-Far 12
North Kansas City 63 Belton 42
North Shelby 42 South Nodaway 2
Odessa 49 Oak Grove 0
Orrick 60 Northwest (Hughesville) 44
Owensville 34 Hermann 29
Ozark 17 Carl Junction 10 ot
Palmyra 36 Highland 0
Park Hill 34 Raymore-Peculiar 14
Parkview 48 Glendale 47
Parkway North 13 Parkway Central 0
Pattonville 42 Kirkwood 32
Pembroke Hill 28 Lincoln College Prep 6
Penney 29 Mid-Buchanan 27 ot
Pierce City 53 Forsyth 0
Platte County 57 Raytown South 22
Pleasant Hill 42 Warrensburg 33
Potosi 21 Fredericktown 14
Princeton 28 Trenton 21
Principia 31 Missouri Military Academy 6
Raytown 56 Ruskin 6
Reeds Spring 14 Springfield Catholic 17
Republic 27 Willard 20
Rock Bridge 31 Hickman 0
Rockhurst 42 Blue Valley (Kan.) 7
Rockwood Summit 17 Parkway West 14
Rolla 41 Kickapoo 31
Roosevelt 63 Confluence Prep Academy Charter 0
Sarcoxie 42 Greenfield 20
Savannah 47 Benton 10
Schuyler County 34 Louisiana 18
Scotland County 47 Salisbury 20
Scott City 32 Chaffee 0
Sikeston 21 Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Skyline 30 Summit Christian Academy 28 (ot)
Smithville 34 Smith-Cotton 9
South Callaway 50 Bowling Green 6
South Harrison 32 Maysville 14
South Holt 82 DeKalb 36
Southern Boone 34 Hallsville 8
Southwest (Livingston County) 62 Stewartsville 14
St. Charles West 37 Warrenton 7
St. Francis Borgia 41 Helias Catholic 13
St. James 46 Cuba 12
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 34 St. Dominic 24
St. Pius X (Festus) 35 Herculaneum 0
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 25 Chillicothe 14
St. Vincent 12 Perryville 7
Stanberry 84 Pattonsburg 46
Strafford 45 Windsor 6
Sullivan 51 Pacific 27
Tarkio 44 Rock Port 28
Tipton 38 Slater 14
Trinity Catholic 71 Duchesne 0
Union 36 St. Clair 14
Valle Catholic 56 Grandview (Hillsboro) 6
Van Horn 70 Northeast (Kansas City) 6
Versailles 38 California 0
Vianney 17 DeSmet 14
Waynesville 57 Central (Springfield) 0
Webb City 21 Carthage 12
Wellington-Napoleon 22 Crest Ridge 14
West Plains 48 Lebanon 13
Westran 21 Fayette 16
William Chrisman 52 Truman 20
Winfield 44 Orchard Farm 42
Worth County 58 King City 28
High School football scoreboard from Friday 9/21
