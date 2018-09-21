Deadly plane crash in eastern Missouri under investigation

Two people have been confirmed dead in a small plane crash today near the Festus airport in eastern Missouri. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the pilot was returning from New York with the purchased plane when it reportedly lost electrical power.

Marshak says the pilot requested someone to stand at the runway with a flashlight because the airport did not have its lights on. When the plane attempted to land, communication was lost.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The investigation continues.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet