Royals lose for the 100th time this season

For the 100th time this season, the Kansas City Royals lost, falling 2-1 in the series finale to the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

It is the Royals first 100 loss season since 2006 and the fifth in franchise history, all of them since 2002.

Adam Frazier homered in the fifth for the go-ahead run. Colin Moran drove in the first Pittsburgh run with a sac-fly.

The Pirates swept the series, winning all three games by one run.

Adalberto Mondesi homered in the third for the Kansas City run. Mondesi also doubled and stole his 26th base.

Rookie Heath Fillmyer yielded two runs over seven innings to take the loss.