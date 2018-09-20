Missourinet

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-20-2018

Top Stories:  A Maryland Heights man near St. Louis who complained that a deep bass noise was bothering him before he killed a neighbor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder yesterday.   James Blanton was then sentenced to 24 years after originally being charged with first-degree murder.  And Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill spoke to a small crowd in south-central Missouri’s Lebanon yesterday, where she toted a bipartisan bill for less expensive prescription drugs.  She told KOLR-TV that President Trump even tweeted out approval for her measure that passed the Senate 98-to-2.

 