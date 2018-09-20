Mahomes earns second straight player of the week honor

For the second straight week, Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his remarkable Sunday accomplishments.

Mahomes took home AFC Offensive Player of Week after he threw six touchdown passes to tie a Chiefs record in the team’s 42-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The second year pro, his first as the starter, finished the game completing 23 of 28 passes for 326 yards.

Through two games, he’s passed for an astounding 582 yards and 10 TDs.