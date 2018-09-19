Visit to Silver Dollar City turns deadly for a Nebraska family

An 11-year-old Nebraska girl is dead and several others have been severely injured in a rollover traffic crash on Tuesday in southwest Missouri’s Bolivar. A suburban driven by 40-year-old Maria Borland of Lincoln apparently drove off the right side of the road. It swerved to the left and entered a median. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Seven people were in the vehicle. Two passengers were thrown from it. 11-year-old Eliza Bakirane of Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were transported by helicopter and four others were taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital.

A highly-traveled highway was shut down for about three hours after the crash.

The family was headed to Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson.

Bailey Strohl of KSGF in Springfield contributed to this story.