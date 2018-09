Travel magazine Conde Naste has ranked Kansas City as the top U.S. city for BBQ. The western Missouri city beat out several cities in Texas, Tennessee and elsewhere for the honor.

Branson is 12th on the list of 15 U.S. cities. Kansas City, Kansas also made the ranking.

Memphis followed Kansas City with the second best BBQ.

Reading the article might make you hungry.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet