Royals battle back but fall in extras to Pirates

After battling back to tie the game in the top of the ninth, the Kansas City Royals watched the Pittsburgh Pirates walk off with a 2-1 victory in 11 innings Tuesday night.

Ryan Lavarnway’s pinch-single in the 11th plated the winning run.

Colin Moran hit a pinch-homer in the seventh for Pittsburgh’s first run.

Jameson Taillon struck out a career-high 11 over seven scoreless innings.

It was the Pirates’ second straight walk-off win over the Royals.

Eric Skoglund threw six shutout innings for KC.

Hunter Dozier doubled home the Royals’ run in the ninth to force extra innings.

KC has lost three in-a-row and is one away from 100 losses on the season.