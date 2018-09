Top Stories: Record-breaking temperatures and heat indexes could be recorded across Missouri, particularly the central portion of the state today. Heat indexes in the upper 90’s haven’t been experienced at this point in September since 2000. And the plans of Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch to build a micro-brewery on his ranch in eastern Missouri’s Defiance have met with concern. KTVI reports neighboring residents are worried over commotion and congestion the attraction would bring.

