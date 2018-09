Alexander Radulov scored two goals as the Stars topped the Blues 5-3 in the preseason opener in Dallas. Dmitrij Jaskin, Jordan Kyrou and Patrick Maroon all lit the lamp for St. Louis. The Blues are back in action tonight in Minnesota to face the Wild. They begin the 2018-19 regular season October 4th at home against Winnipeg.

Maroon, a St. Louis native, signed with the Blues this offseason after ending last year at New Jersey.