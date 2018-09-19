DeJong powers Cards past Braves; Memphis wins Triple-A title

Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and drove in three as the Cardinals cruised to an 8-1 victory over the Braves in Atlanta. Yadier Molina drove in two for St. Louis, which has won three straight. Austin Gomber limited Atlanta to one run over five innings for the win.

>>Cardinals Trying To Sweep Braves Today

The Cardinals are going for a sweep today against the Braves in Atlanta. Jack Flaherty opposes Touki Toussaint in the getaway day matinee. The Cards lead the Rockies by a game and a half for the second NL wild card spot. They are five-and-a-half games behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central.

>>Cardinals Postseason Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow

Cardinals’ postseason tickets go sale sale tomorrow. Fans can begin purchasing tickets for potential wild card and NLDS games held at Busch Stadium at noon. They will be sold online, by phone and at the Busch Stadium box office. Ticket details for possible tiebreaker, NLCS and World Series games will be announced at a later time.

>>Redbirds Win Triple-A Championship

The Redbirds are the 2018 Triple-A champions. Memphis captured the title by beating the Durham Bulls 14-4 in Columbus, Ohio. Alex Mejia was named MVP of the game after going 5-for-5 with a double, five RBI and three runs scored. With the win, Memphis secured its first Triple-A championship in four tries.