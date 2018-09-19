Cards come up short in bid to sweep the Braves

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Touki Toussaint pitched into the sixth inning and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game skid with a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Jack Flaherty (8-8) gave up five hits, five runs and two walks in 4 2/3 innings as St. Louis, which had won three straight, began the day leading Colorado by 1 1/2 games for the second wild-card spot.

After a day off, the Cardinals return home for a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants. Only nine games remain on the schedule. The Cardinals then host Milwaukee for three games next Monday-Wednesday before finishing the season at Chicago.