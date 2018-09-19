AUDIO: Derek Dooley focused on Mizzou this week despite strong family ties to Georgia

Mizzou offensive coordinator Derek Dooley admitted last season he was a Kirby Smart fan while he was coaching wide receivers for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dooley started his college coaching career with a one-year stint as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia in 1996. Of course, his father Vince was legendary at Georgia. During his 25-year coaching career at UGA, Dooley compiled a 201–77–10 record. His teams won six Southeastern Conference titles and the 1980 national championship.

Dooley’s son, J.T. is a redshirt freshman wide receiver on the Bulldogs. However, come Saturday it’s all business for Derek who will be tasked with trying to outsmart one of the top defenses in the country.