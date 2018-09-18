Royals blow lead, get walked-off by Pirates

Ryan O’Hearn homered and drove in a pair of runs, but it was not enough as the Royals lost 7-6 in a walk-off in Pittsburgh. Alex Gordon had two hits and two RBI. The Royals led 6-4 going into the bottom of the eighth, but relievers Kevin McCarthy and Ben Lively yielded three runs. Lively took the loss. Starter Brad Keller allowed four runs over six innings in a no-decision.

>>Skoglund Will Start Tonight In Pittsburgh

Eric Skoglund will be on the mound for the Royals tonight when they play in Pittsburgh in the middle contest of a three-game Interleague series. The Pirates will counter with 13-game winner Jameson Taillon.