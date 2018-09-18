Missouri Southern football coach steps down

Missouri Southern head football coach Denver Johnson has announced his resignation effective immediately.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Bettasso has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season and a national search for a head football coach will be conducted at season’s end.

“After long and thoughtful reflection, I have chosen at this time to resign out of consideration of the program,” Johnson said. “I believe that affording the University the opportunity to begin a search immediately and name a new coach early in the upcoming recruiting cycle is paramount.”

Johnson was in his fourth season as the head coach for the Lions.

The Lions are 0-3 this season and have lost 16 in a row dating back to 2016.