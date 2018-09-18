“Clean Missouri” case to go before Missouri Court of Appeals on Thursday

The Missouri Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments Thursday afternoon in Kansas City in the proposed “Clean Missouri” measure.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel P. Green issued a Friday ruling, ordering the removal of the measure from the November ballot.

“Clean Missouri” supporters have appealed to the Appeals Court, which has scheduled arguments for Thursday afternoon at 2:30.

Online court records indicate the court will grant both sides expanded argument times.

Both sides are asking for the case to be transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City.

Judge Green ruled Friday that the measure violates the Missouri Constitution’s “single subject” requirement.

The proposed initiative has five main components.

It would require a state demographer to draw state legislative maps, would require Missouri legislative records to be open and it would lower campaign contribution limits for state legislative candidates.

It would also require Missouri lawmakers to wait two years before becoming lobbyists.

Judge Green issued a 13-page ruling on Friday, writing that the matters included in the petition do not relate to “any readily identifiable and reasonably narrow central purpose.”

Attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents intervenor Clean Missouri Incorporated, told Judge Green on August 31 in court that the measure doesn’t violate the single subject clause because every provision mentions and involves the Legislature.

Meantime, the Missouri Court of Appeals has issued a stay, in Judge Green’s ruling.

Hatfield tells Missourinet that means Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and local authorities should not follow Judge Green’s order yet.

The deadline for Secretary Ashcroft (R) to finalize November ballot measures is next week.

Missouri Chamber of Commerce President Dan Mehan, who’s a plaintiff in the case, told Missourinet outside court on August 31 that “Clean Missouri” should be called “Fleece Missouri.”

Mehan says supporters are trying to confuse voters and that their primary aim is to change the way redistricting is done.

