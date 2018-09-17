Wainwright shows flashes of his old self as he blanks the Dodgers

Adam Wainwright tossed six innings of shutout ball as the Cardinals blanked the Dodgers 5-0 at Busch Stadium. Wainwright allowed only two hits and struck out nine for the victory. St. Louis first got on the board in the second when Marcell Ozuna led off the inning with a homer. Yadier Molina drove in two and Jedd Gyorko added an RBI single for the Cards, who are tied with LA for the second NL wild-card spot.

>>Cardinals Open Series With Braves Tonight

The Cardinals are on the road to open a three-game series against the Braves tonight. Miles Mikolas opposes Mike Foltynewicz. The Cards are tied with the Dodgers for the second NL wild-card spot. The Dodgers trail Colorado in the west by a half-game game. The Cardinals are a half-game off from the Rockies as well.

That is important to note. While the Cardinals play the Braves, L.A. and Colorado square, so any victory by the Cardinals over the next three games, gains ground on either the Dodgers or Rockies for the final wild-card spot.

>>Reds Top Cubs

Scott Schebler and Phillip Ervin homered as the Reds topped the Cubs 2-1 at Wrigley Field. Albert Almora Junior drove in the lone run for the North Siders with a sac-fly in the fifth. Jose Quintana allowed both runs to take the loss for the Cubs, who took two out of three in the series. Chicago still holds a two-and-a-half game over Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.