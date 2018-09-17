SW Missouri law enforcement agencies launch t-shirt drive to help fallen deputy’s family

Two law enforcement groups in southwest Missouri are launching a t-shirt fundraiser to honor the late Deputy Aaron Roberts.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Battlefield Fire Protection District are organizing the memorial t-shirt fundraiser to help support Roberts’ family.

According to the press release, the shirt will commemorate Roberts for giving his life in the line of duty. Deputy Roberts was killed September 7th after his patrol car was swept away in high floodwaters.

Anyone may purchase a shirt starting Sept. 17 until Oct. 8. The shirts will be distributed Oct. 15-16.

All proceed from the sale will go to Robert’s family to help them through this difficult time. The apparel is being printed by Greek Corner Printing.

