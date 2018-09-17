SEMO running back breaks school and Ohio Valley record

Preseason All-American tailback Marquis Terry rushed for a school and Ohio Valley Conference record 311 yards and scored four touchdowns, to help give Southeast Missouri (2-1) a 48-44 win over rival Southern Illinois (1-2) Saturday. Terry was ill prior to the game, but had 166 yards in the first quarter alone. He ended up with a 438 all-purpose yards, also a SEMO and league record.

The 86thmeeting between longstanding rivals SEMO and SIU featured 89 points, 1,078 total yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 lead changes between the teams. The teams combined for 55 points in the second half. Terry, who ran for 202 yards the week before against Dayton.

“This is a very special win for our program,” Terry said after the game. “I am thankful for the gift God has given me and I always want to play for something bigger than myself. This was a team win and everyone had a big part in it.”

The Redhawks open OVC play at Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 22.