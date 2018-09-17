Missouri’s Blunt says Kavanaugh allegations need reviewed before committee votes

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, says the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee should hold off on a vote for Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Blunt, who serves as a member of the GOP leadership team, is responding to allegations that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault a woman about 36 years ago.

“These are serious allegations that need to be looked at closely by the committee before any other action is taken,” Blunt says in a written statement.

According to media reports, Christine Ford, a California professor, alleges that Kavanaugh, while in high school, pinned her down, tried to remove her bathing suit and put his hand over her mouth when she attempted to scream.

Kavanaugh strongly denies the allegations against him and says he’s willing to appear before the committee in any way the panel deems appropriate to refute the accusations.

Ford has said she would also be willing to appear before the committee.

The Judiciary Committee’s vote was originally scheduled to occur on Thursday. Several committee members have urged committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to delay action.

