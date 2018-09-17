Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-17-2018

Top Stories: Mid-Missouri’s Task Force 1 team has been hard at work with rescue efforts in North Caroline after Hurricane Florence has led to catastrophic flooding. KMIZ reports the 47-person crew has been dealing with grueling conditions including torrential downpours and several tornado warnings. And relief crews from Kansas City are also making their way to North Carolina where nearly one million people are still without power. Operation BBQ Relief has crews set up in Charlotte and has already served 6,000 meals.

