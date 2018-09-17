Mahomes fast start leads to one of the biggest days in Chiefs history

22-year-old Patrick Mahomes tossed more touchdowns (6) than incompletions (5), in the Chiefs 42-37 victory over Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. It began with a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Conley, followed by a 19-yard scoring strike to tight end Travis Kelce and a 5-yard touchdown dish to tailback Kareem Hunt in the first quarter.

After Pittsburgh tied the game with three touchdowns of their own in the second quarter, Mahomes took control right at the start of the third quarter and went 75 yards in five plays, connecting again with Kelce for a 28-21 lead. Late in the third, Mahomes put KC in front again with a 75-yard drive in seven plays answering the Steelers touchdown with a three-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson.

Less than six minutes later Mahomes put the game out of reach with a 29-yard connection to Tyreek Hill. Mahomes had six touchdown passes, the most by a Kansas City passer since Len Dawson in 1964.

CBS flashed a graphic that Mahomes also set an NFL record for his work in the first two games of the season.