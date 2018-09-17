Knox takes SEC Freshman of the Week honors

Mizzou WR Jalen Knox is the SEC Freshman of the Week. In the win over Purdue he caught five passes for 110 yards (both career highs), including his first collegiate touchdown. Knox turned in only the fifth 100-yard receiving game by a true freshman in Mizzou history. The feat was accomplished last in 2016 by former Tiger Dimetrios Mason (twice), and prior to that, in 1999 by Travis Garvin and in 1984 by Andy Gibler.

Mizzou opens SEC play at home this Saturday to host No. 2/3 Georgia in a battle of SEC East unbeaten. The game will air at 11 a.m. on ESPN.