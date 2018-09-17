Despite Sunday’s loss, Royals wrap up impressive homestand

Adalberto Mondesi had three hits, including a two-run homer, in the Royals’ 9-6 loss to the Twins, who avoided a four-game sweep. Ryan O’Hearn also had three hits for the Royals, who completed a 5-and-2 homestand. Royals starter Jakob Junis allowed four runs on eight hits, three of them homers, over three innings in a no-decision on his 26th birthday.

The Royals finished their seven-game homestand going 5-2. The Royals are 12-3 at home since August 24th when they took two-of-three from the first place Indians. There are just four-games left on the Royals home schedule for 2018. They wrap the season at home against Cleveland.

>>Royals Going On Final Trip

The Royals will open a three-city nine-game trip tonight in Pittsburgh. Right-hander Brad Keller will start for Kansas City. The Pirates will counter with Joe Musgrove. This will be the Royals’ final trip of the season.