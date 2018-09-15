Mizzou holds off Purdue with last second field goal

Tucker McCann’s 25-yard field goal as time expired gave the Missouri Tigers a 40-37 win over Purdue Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. The teams combined for 1,222 yards with Purdue’s quarterback David Blough setting two records in the process. With the victory, the Tigers improve to 3-0 as they open SEC play next Saturday when they host the East Division favorite Georgia Bulldogs.

Blough set a Purdue passing record by throwing for 572 yards against a Missouri defense, which was the biggest total they’ve allowed in school history. Missouri gave up leads of 27-10 and 37-27 as the Boilermakers responded to tie the game twice. Jared Sparks had a touchdown catch overturned late in the fourth quarter, forcing Purdue to kick a game-tying field goal with 3:28 to play.

Drew Lock drove the Tigers down deep into Purdue territory on the final drive of the game setting up McCann’s winner. Lock finished the game 26-of-43 for 375 yards and three touchdowns. After starting the season with 11 straight touchdown passes, Lock threw his first interception in the fourth quarter. Larry Rountree set a career high with 168 rushing yards. Damarea Crockett only carried the ball six times for 17 yards.

Emanuel Hall played early in the game, but had a groin issue that held him out of action most of the night. He was in on the final drive of the game, telling coaches he wanted back in.