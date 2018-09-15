Missouri high school football scoreboard from 9/14

Adrian 47, Appleton City/Montrose 0
Affton 23, University City 16
Aurora 40, Logan-Rogersville 30
Ava 24, Liberty (Mountain View) 14
Battle 87, Harrisonville 39
Benton 39, Bishop LeBlond 14
Blair Oaks 37, Versailles 0
Blue Springs 27, Lee’s Summit 23
Bolivar 47, Marshall 7
Boonville 43, California 0
Bowling Green 50, Montgomery County 28
Buffalo 48, Butler 6
Camdenton 77, Central (Springfield) 0
Cardinal Ritter 61, Helias Catholic 35
Carl Junction 17, Willard 13
Carrollton 40, Salisbury 0
Carthage 49, Neosho 7
Cassville 62, Seneca 27
Center 21, Van Horn 6
Central (New Madrid County) 64, Doniphan 8
Central (Park Hills) 59, Confluence Prep Academy 20
Central (St. Joseph) 41, Truman 13
Centralia 56, Highland 6
Chilhowee 60, Northwest (Hughesville) 6
Chillicothe 34, Cameron 8
Christian Brothers College 49, DeSmet 14
Clark County 32, Kirksville 16
Clopton 50, Van-Far 42
Cuba 58, Grandview (Hillsboro) 18
Drexel 52, Rich Hill 12
East Buchanan 48, West Platte 20
El Dorado Springs 28, Cole Camp 16
Eureka 56, Lafayette (Wildwood) 17
Excelsior Springs 63, Richmond 28
Fair Grove 67, Forsyth 0
Farmington 38, Central (Cape Girardeau) 20
Fayette 14, Marceline 9
Fox 50, Mehlville 13
Francis Howell 42, Francis Howell Central 0
Ft. Zumwalt East 21, Washington 0
Ft. Zumwalt North 35, Liberty (Wentzville) 8
Gallatin 42, Maysville 0
Grandview 46, Pleasant Hill 24
Granite City (Ill.) 70, Carnahan 14
Hallsville 40, Osage 15
Hannibal 42, Mexico 6
Hayti 54, East Prairie 0
Hermann 59, Louisiana 18
Hillsboro 32, Festus 22
Holden 37, Crest Ridge 20
Hollister 35, McDonald County 28
Holt 56, Francis Howell North 20
Houston 44, Cabool 7
Jackson 56, Sikeston 14
Jasper 58, Lockwood 20
Jefferson (Festus) 20, St. Pius X (Festus) 6
Jefferson City 34, St. Louis University 23
Joplin 49, Republic 13
Northeast 14, Harmon (Kan.) 12
Kearney 49, Winnetonka 13
Kelly 42, Malden 34
Kennett 35, Caruthersville 12
Kirkwood 34, Rockwood Summit 13
Knob Noster 52, Tipton 12
Knox County 36, Paris 0
Ladue Horton Watkins 51, Parkway Central 0
Lamar 43, Monett 7
Lathrop 78, Penney 6
Lawson 55, Plattsburg 14
Lebanon 51, Glendale 40
Lee’s Summit West 28, Rock Bridge 7
Lexington 38, Brookfield 20
Liberty North 21, Liberty 17
Lift for Life Academy 44, Windsor (Imperial) 18
Lincoln 19, Windsor 12
Lincoln College Prep 52, Washington (Kan.) 29
Lindbergh 28, Oakville 0
Lutheran St. Charles 62, Duchesne 0
Lutheran North 49, Westminster Christian Academy 10
Macon 26, Monroe City 12
Marionville 14, Greenfield 8
Marquette 49, Parkway South 0
Maryville 56, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0
Mid-Buchanan 49, North Platte 0
Midway 36, Liberal 6
Milan 28, Princeton 12
Miller 57, Diamond 18
Moberly 55, Fulton 6
Mound City 64, Southwest (Livingston County) 14
Mountain Grove 29, Willow Springs 0
Nevada 64, East Newton 20
Nixa 42, Ozark 14
North Andrew 70, Osceola 24
North Callaway 52, Wright City 22
North County 60, DeSoto 28
North Kansas City 19, Fort Osage 18
North Shelby 60, Braymer 6
Oak Grove 47, East (Kansas City) 12
Oak Park 20, Ruskin 16
Orchard Farm 44, Brentwood 7
Orrick 74, Stewartsville 26
Palmyra 46, South Shelby 8
Park Hill 24, Lee’s Summit North 14
Pattonsburg 76, King City 30
Pembroke Hill 44, Bishop Ward (Kan.) 8
Perryville 25, Fredericktown 7
Pierce City 54, Ash Grove 0
Platte County 38, Grain Valley 22
Portageville 39, Chaffee 28
Raymore-Peculiar 42, Belton 14
Raytown 49, William Chrisman 21
Reeds Spring 27, Mt. Vernon 26
Ritenour 54, Poplar Bluff 13
Rock Port 56, North Nodaway 6
Rockhurst 35, Blue Springs South 0
Rolla 31, Parkview 19
Sarcoxie 42, Pleasant Hope 14
Savannah 65, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 28
Scotland County 52, Schuyler County 14
Seckman 14, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 6
Skyline 28, Archie 0
Slater 68, Norborne 28
Smith-Cotton 47, Hickman 26
Smithville 35, Raytown South 7
Soldan International Studies 48, Gateway 0
South Callaway 39, Mark Twain 0
South Harrison 52, Polo 14
South Holt 60, South Nodaway 12
Southern Boone County 39, Eldon 7
Springfield Catholic 41, Marshfield 20
St. Charles 50, Warrenton 40
St. Charles West 52, Winfield 24
St. Clair 54, Sullivan 14
St. Dominic 42, Father Tolton Regional Catholic 34
St. Francis Borgia 43, St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 30
St. James 43, Owensville 28
St. Michael 52, Lone Jack 21
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 28, Concordia 24
St. Vincent 44, Herculaneum 20
Staley 43, Park Hill South 7
Stanberry 58, St. Joseph Christian 8
Ste. Genevieve 21, Potosi 6
Strafford 70, Stockton 0
Summit Christian Academy 28, Lafayette County 21
Tarkio 50, DeKalb 22
Thayer 36, Salem 7
Timberland 28, Ft. Zumwalt South 14
Trenton 35, Putnam County 14
Trinity 56, Christian 6
Union 51, Pacific 27
University Academy 40, Sweet Springs 6
Valle Catholic 49, Crystal City 0
Vianney 49, Chaminade 35
Warrensburg 62, Clinton 0
Warsaw 48, Sherwood 6
Waynesville 19, Hillcrest 0
Webb City 22, Branson 20
Pattonville 54, Webster Groves 13
Wellington-Napoleon 40, Santa Fe 12
West Plains 42, Kickapoo 0
Westran 48, Harrisburg 8
Worth County 50, Albany 0
Missouri high school football scoreboard from 9/14
