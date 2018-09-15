Cardinals fall to LA, slip into tie for final wild card spot

The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen back into a tie for the second wild card spot after dropping a 3-0 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium Friday night.

Walker Buehler tossed eight inning of scoreless ball to earn the victory for LA. Buehler struck out nine in the win and Kenley Jansen worked a clean ninth for his 35th save.

Yasiel Puig hit a pair of solo home runs to power the L.A. offense.

The Dodgers moved into a tie with the Cardinals for the final NL Wild Card spot and are a half-game out of first in the NL West.

Jack Flaherty surrendered one run over six innings to take the tough-luck loss for St. Louis. The Cardinals are on a three-game slide.