Royals stay hot at home

Salvador Perez and Jorge Bonifacio hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run sixth inning to send the Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Twins in Kansas City. Heath Fillmyer worked into the eighth to pick up the victory. Wily Peralta earned his 11th saves. The Royals are 10-and-3 in their last 13 home games.

Royals Turn To Lopez Tonight Against Twins

(Kansas City, MO) — Jorge Lopez will start the second game of the series tonight against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Lopez threw eight perfect innings last Saturday in Minnesota before giving up a hit in the ninth. Jose Berrios will start for the Twins. The Royals have won six-of-seven against the Twins this season in KC.