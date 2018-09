Top Stories: Missouri’s incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger Josh Hawley hold their first debate today. The two candidate’s face-off at a forum during the Missouri Press Association convention in suburban St. Louis. And hundreds of officers from dozens of agencies from all over the state were in attendance yesterday to attend services for Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts. Roberts died when his patrol car was swept away in floodwaters last Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google