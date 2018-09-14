Cardinals never-say-die attitude keeps game one from turning into a laugher

Most teams roll over and play for another day when they find themselves down seven runs half-way through a ball game. Not the St. Louis Cardinals.

Manny Machado hit a home run and drove in three as the Dodgers beat the Cardinals 9-7 at Busch Stadium. Austin Gomber gave up seven runs in three frames to take the loss. LA led 8-1 after four innings before St. Louis mounted a comeback that ultimately fell short. Marcell Ozuna and Paul DeJong each had two RBI for the Cards.

>>Cardinals Face Dodgers Tonight

The Cardinals face the Dodgers tonight at Busch Stadium in the second of their four-game set. Jack Flaherty opposes LA’s Walker Buehler. St. Louis holds a one-game lead over Los Angeles for the second NL wild card spot. wild-cardinals are four-and-a-half behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central.

>>Cubs Edge Nationals In 10 Innings

Javier Baez drove in the go-ahead run with a bunt single in the 10th inning as the Cubs edged the Nationals 4-3 in a makeup game in D.C. Baez also homered and doubled in a run for Chicago. The Cubs used nine pitchers, with the bullpen combining for six innings of one-run ball. Chicago is a game-and-a-half ahead of Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central.>>Brewers’ Playoff Chase

The Brewers enter play tonight a game-and-a-half behind the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. Chicago is at home tonight against Cincinnati. The Brewers do own a three-game lead on the Cardinals for the top National League wild card.